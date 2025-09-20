Karnataka Launches SIT Probe into Voter Roll Tampering Scandal

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established by the Karnataka government to probe claims of large-scale voter deletions in Kalaburagi district's Aland constituency during the 2023 assembly elections.

This action follows allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of shielding those responsible for the purported electoral fraud. The SIT will be led by Additional Director General of Police (CID), with support from Superintendents of Police Saidulu Adavath and Shubhanwita.

Aland MLA B R Patil's complaint highlighted the illegal removal of 6,670 voters. Upon verification, 6,018 applications for deletion were found, with only 24 valid. The rest were allegedly filed using different mobile numbers and without voter consent.

(With inputs from agencies.)