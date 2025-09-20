Left Menu

Karnataka Launches SIT Probe into Voter Roll Tampering Scandal

The Karnataka government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged mass removal of voters from electoral rolls in Kalaburagi district’s Aland constituency. This move comes after claims by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of electoral malpractice during the 2023 assembly polls.

20-09-2025
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established by the Karnataka government to probe claims of large-scale voter deletions in Kalaburagi district's Aland constituency during the 2023 assembly elections.

This action follows allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of shielding those responsible for the purported electoral fraud. The SIT will be led by Additional Director General of Police (CID), with support from Superintendents of Police Saidulu Adavath and Shubhanwita.

Aland MLA B R Patil's complaint highlighted the illegal removal of 6,670 voters. Upon verification, 6,018 applications for deletion were found, with only 24 valid. The rest were allegedly filed using different mobile numbers and without voter consent.

