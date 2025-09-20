Drone Restrictions Imposed in Anantnag District

In a move addressing rising security concerns, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district have implemented a ban on the usage of drones, UAVs, and similar aerial devices.

The Anantnag police issued a public advisory emphasizing that any drone operation in the district requires prior approval from the competent authority.

Unauthorized drone activities will face legal repercussions, and residents are encouraged to report any suspicious drone sightings to local law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)