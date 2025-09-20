Left Menu

Drone Restrictions Imposed in Anantnag District

Anantnag district authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have imposed a ban on drone flights due to security concerns. Individuals and organizations must obtain prior permission to use drones. Unauthorized drone usage will face legal action, and the public is urged to report suspicious drone activities to the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:38 IST
Drone Restrictions Imposed in Anantnag District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move addressing rising security concerns, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district have implemented a ban on the usage of drones, UAVs, and similar aerial devices.

The Anantnag police issued a public advisory emphasizing that any drone operation in the district requires prior approval from the competent authority.

Unauthorized drone activities will face legal repercussions, and residents are encouraged to report any suspicious drone sightings to local law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

 Egypt
2
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global
3
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
4
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025