Drone Restrictions Imposed in Anantnag District
Anantnag district authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have imposed a ban on drone flights due to security concerns. Individuals and organizations must obtain prior permission to use drones. Unauthorized drone usage will face legal action, and the public is urged to report suspicious drone activities to the police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a move addressing rising security concerns, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district have implemented a ban on the usage of drones, UAVs, and similar aerial devices.
The Anantnag police issued a public advisory emphasizing that any drone operation in the district requires prior approval from the competent authority.
Unauthorized drone activities will face legal repercussions, and residents are encouraged to report any suspicious drone sightings to local law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
