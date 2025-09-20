Left Menu

OMV Executive Dismissed Over Russian Espionage Claims

An OMV executive was fired over suspicions of espionage for Russia, as reported by news magazine Profil. Austria is investigating a Russian diplomat tied to the case, prompting diplomatic tensions. The executive had ties with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, which is set to merge with OMV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:09 IST
OMV Executive Dismissed Over Russian Espionage Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austrian oil, gas, and chemicals giant OMV has terminated an executive amid allegations of espionage for Russia. According to Profil magazine, a Russian diplomat has been summoned to Austria's Foreign Ministry over the affair.

Profil reported that Austria's Directorate of State Security and Intelligence had been monitoring the unidentified OMV executive for months. OMV has stated it is fully cooperating with the authorities, having dismissed the employee immediately.

The Ministry moved to summon the chargé d'affaires of the Russian embassy in Vienna, seeking to revoke the diplomat's immunity or potentially declare him persona non grata. The Russian Foreign Ministry has not provided comments on the incident.

Profil highlighted that the OMV executive temporarily worked with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), which holds a 25% share in OMV. Adnoc, poised for a major merger with OMV, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global
2
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
3
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
4
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025