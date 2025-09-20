OMV Executive Dismissed Over Russian Espionage Claims

Austrian oil, gas, and chemicals giant OMV has terminated an executive amid allegations of espionage for Russia. According to Profil magazine, a Russian diplomat has been summoned to Austria's Foreign Ministry over the affair.

Profil reported that Austria's Directorate of State Security and Intelligence had been monitoring the unidentified OMV executive for months. OMV has stated it is fully cooperating with the authorities, having dismissed the employee immediately.

The Ministry moved to summon the chargé d'affaires of the Russian embassy in Vienna, seeking to revoke the diplomat's immunity or potentially declare him persona non grata. The Russian Foreign Ministry has not provided comments on the incident.

Profil highlighted that the OMV executive temporarily worked with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), which holds a 25% share in OMV. Adnoc, poised for a major merger with OMV, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)