OMV Executive Dismissed Over Russian Espionage Claims
An OMV executive was fired over suspicions of espionage for Russia, as reported by news magazine Profil. Austria is investigating a Russian diplomat tied to the case, prompting diplomatic tensions. The executive had ties with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, which is set to merge with OMV.
- Country:
- Austria
Austrian oil, gas, and chemicals giant OMV has terminated an executive amid allegations of espionage for Russia. According to Profil magazine, a Russian diplomat has been summoned to Austria's Foreign Ministry over the affair.
Profil reported that Austria's Directorate of State Security and Intelligence had been monitoring the unidentified OMV executive for months. OMV has stated it is fully cooperating with the authorities, having dismissed the employee immediately.
The Ministry moved to summon the chargé d'affaires of the Russian embassy in Vienna, seeking to revoke the diplomat's immunity or potentially declare him persona non grata. The Russian Foreign Ministry has not provided comments on the incident.
Profil highlighted that the OMV executive temporarily worked with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), which holds a 25% share in OMV. Adnoc, poised for a major merger with OMV, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Encounters: Milei's Strategic Dialogues in New York
Diplomatic Dilemmas: Trump's Struggles on the Global Stage
Trade Talks and TikTok: Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Dance
Trump and Erdogan's High-Stakes Diplomatic Dance
Controversy Erupts Over Yasin Malik's Diplomatic Claims Amidst Terror Convictions