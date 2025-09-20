Left Menu

Manipur Strengthens Security After Assam Rifles Ambush

Manipur's Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla held a high-level meeting to discuss security improvements after an ambush on Assam Rifles killed two personnel. Emphasizing coordinated security actions, the meeting focused on identifying perpetrators and enhancing security in vulnerable areas. A candlelight march was held to honor the victims.

In response to a deadly ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy, Manipur's Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla convened a high-level meeting to review the state's security measures. The attack, which resulted in the deaths of two personnel, has prompted efforts to bolster safety in vulnerable regions, especially along key transit routes.

The meeting, attended by top state officials and senior police officers, emphasized the necessity of coordinated actions among security agencies to swiftly identify the attackers. Participants agreed on steps to enhance patrolling, intelligence gathering, and inter-agency collaboration.

In a show of solidarity, hundreds of Churachandpur residents held a candlelight march to honor the fallen soldiers. Governor Bhalla visited Mantripukhri to pay his respects to the victims, highlighting the enduring courage and dedication of the uniformed forces.

