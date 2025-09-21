Left Menu

Lieutenant Governor Sinha on the Role of Peace in National Development

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized that peace is essential for development and acknowledged the reduction of terrorism to a few areas. He urged collective societal responsibility in combating terrorism, calling on industrialists to actively contribute to peace efforts and warning against remaining passive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-09-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 00:10 IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the necessity of peace for development, asserting that progress is untenable where terrorism persists.

Speaking at the 4th CII Northern Regional Council Meeting, Sinha identified terrorism as the country's foremost challenge, noting that its significant reduction has restricted it to limited areas.

Sinha motivated industrialists in the region to engage actively in peace-building efforts, warning that silence could lead to business losses, and stressed the importance of societal participation in fostering national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

