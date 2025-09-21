Lieutenant Governor Sinha on the Role of Peace in National Development

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the necessity of peace for development, asserting that progress is untenable where terrorism persists.

Speaking at the 4th CII Northern Regional Council Meeting, Sinha identified terrorism as the country's foremost challenge, noting that its significant reduction has restricted it to limited areas.

Sinha motivated industrialists in the region to engage actively in peace-building efforts, warning that silence could lead to business losses, and stressed the importance of societal participation in fostering national unity.

