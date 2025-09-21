Left Menu

Ongoing Conflict: Israel's Military Operations in Gaza Intensify Amid Rising Tensions

Israel escalates its military offensive in Gaza City, targeting underground shafts and booby-trapped structures, resulting in the death of at least 60 Palestinians. As a diplomatic move, 10 countries plan to recognize an independent Palestinian state, coinciding with the U.N. General Assembly meeting. Displacement and destruction continue to surge within the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 00:53 IST
Israel has intensified its military operations in Gaza City and the broader Gaza Strip, dismantling underground shafts and booby-trapped structures in a campaign that has resulted in the deaths of at least 60 Palestinians, according to local health authorities.

The tactic marks an escalation as 10 nations, including Australia, Belgium, Britain, and Canada, prepare to recognize an independent Palestinian state, a move set to coincide with the upcoming U.N. General Assembly.

Israel's bombing campaign, which includes ground assaults and the demolition of high-rise buildings, has severely impacted Gaza City, with military estimates suggesting that up to 20 tower blocks have been reduced to rubble over the past fortnight.

This surge in conflict has displaced significant numbers of Gaza City's population. Israeli reports cite more than 500,000 people have fled since early September, a figure Hamas disputes.

The militant group, which exercises control over Gaza, estimates 1,800 residential buildings have been destroyed or damaged since mid-August, with tens of thousands of tents housing displaced families also lost.

Despite these conditions, Israel contends Hamas has exaggerated the burgeoning hunger crisis, attributing blame to the militant group's actions.

The conflict, spurred by Hamas-led attacks on Israel last month, continues to amplify humanitarian distress in Gaza, with both parties exchanging accusations regarding the disruption of aid efforts.

