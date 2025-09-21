Zhang Zhan's Continued Ordeal: Journalism Under Siege

Zhang Zhan, a Chinese journalist known for her early reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak, received a new four-year prison sentence, extending her incarceration. The initial charges were for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," following her detailed accounts from Wuhan regarding the pandemic's onset.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned her treatment, advocating for her as an 'information hero.' They call for international diplomatic efforts to secure her freedom. Allegations suggest Zhang's latest sentence stems from her online comments critical of China's human rights record.

Ren Quanniu, her former lawyer, asserts that Zhang's activities are a legitimate exercise of free speech. The case highlights China's strict media control, with RSF noting that China ranks near the bottom of the World Press Freedom Index and remains the largest jailer of journalists worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)