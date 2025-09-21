Left Menu

Flood-Control Corruption Scandal Sparks Massive Protests in Manila

Thousands protested in Manila against a corruption scandal involving lawmakers and businesspeople in flood-control projects. The demonstrations aimed to demand accountability, focusing on corrupt officials rather than calling for President Marcos Jr.'s resignation. Several lawmakers have been implicated, causing resignations and intensified scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 21-09-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 11:38 IST
Flood-Control Corruption Scandal Sparks Massive Protests in Manila
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Manila, rallying against a widespread corruption scandal involving prominent lawmakers, officials, and businesspeople. The accusations center on kickbacks from flood-control projects, a significant concern in the storm-prone nation.

Authorities heightened security measures, deploying police and troops to prevent violence during the demonstrations. Protesters, waving Philippine flags, called for justice and accountability from all those implicated in the scandal.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had initially spotlighted this issue, later establishing a commission to investigate anomalies in numerous flood-control projects. The scandal has led to resignations and multiple investigations, revealing a deep-rooted problem in the tendering process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Exam Leak Scandal: Government Under Fire

Uttarakhand Exam Leak Scandal: Government Under Fire

 India
2
Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

 Global
3
Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost

Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost

 India
4
Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025