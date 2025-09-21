Flood-Control Corruption Scandal Sparks Massive Protests in Manila

Thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Manila, rallying against a widespread corruption scandal involving prominent lawmakers, officials, and businesspeople. The accusations center on kickbacks from flood-control projects, a significant concern in the storm-prone nation.

Authorities heightened security measures, deploying police and troops to prevent violence during the demonstrations. Protesters, waving Philippine flags, called for justice and accountability from all those implicated in the scandal.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had initially spotlighted this issue, later establishing a commission to investigate anomalies in numerous flood-control projects. The scandal has led to resignations and multiple investigations, revealing a deep-rooted problem in the tendering process.

