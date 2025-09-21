Left Menu

Election Commission Set for Nationwide Voter List Overhaul

The Election Commission has directed state electoral officers to prepare for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists by September 30. This initiative aims to update electoral rolls, particularly targeting illegal foreign migrants, ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in key states like Assam and Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 13:37 IST
Election Commission Set for Nationwide Voter List Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission is gearing up for a nationwide overhaul of voter lists, known as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), expected to commence as early as October-November. State electoral officers have been instructed to be ready by September 30.

At a recent conference of state chief electoral officers, the EC's senior management emphasized the importance of having updated voter lists, particularly after the last SIR. Some states have already published these lists online, readying themselves for the imminent rollout.

The ongoing initiative, fueled by a wider crackdown on illegal foreign migrants, seeks to revise and refine voter lists to ensure accuracy and integrity in upcoming electoral processes. Key states such as Assam, Kerala, and West Bengal, set for elections in 2026, are under particular scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

 Global
2
Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost

Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost

 India
3
Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

 Global
4
Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025