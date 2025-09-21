Election Commission Set for Nationwide Voter List Overhaul
The Election Commission has directed state electoral officers to prepare for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists by September 30. This initiative aims to update electoral rolls, particularly targeting illegal foreign migrants, ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in key states like Assam and Kerala.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission is gearing up for a nationwide overhaul of voter lists, known as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), expected to commence as early as October-November. State electoral officers have been instructed to be ready by September 30.
At a recent conference of state chief electoral officers, the EC's senior management emphasized the importance of having updated voter lists, particularly after the last SIR. Some states have already published these lists online, readying themselves for the imminent rollout.
The ongoing initiative, fueled by a wider crackdown on illegal foreign migrants, seeks to revise and refine voter lists to ensure accuracy and integrity in upcoming electoral processes. Key states such as Assam, Kerala, and West Bengal, set for elections in 2026, are under particular scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
