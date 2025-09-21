Delhi Police Nabs Fugitive in Attempted Murder Case

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Rajesh Gahlot, a 32-year-old man implicated in an attempted murder case in southwest Delhi, an official revealed on Sunday.

The arrest took place during an operation in the Dwarka area on Saturday night. Gahlot, a resident of Mitraon village in Najafgarh, has been evading authorities after allegedly discharging a firearm in the crime.

Previously labeled a 'bad character' by the Chhawla Police Station, Gahlot had managed to avoid capture until now. Police have seized a pistol and two cartridges believed to have been used during the attempted murder.

