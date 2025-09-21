Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Fugitive in Attempted Murder Case

Delhi Police arrested Rajesh Gahlot, a 32-year-old wanted in an attempted murder case in southwest Delhi. Gahlot, from Mitraon village, Najafgarh, was caught in Dwarka. Known as a 'bad character,' he had been evading capture. Police confiscated the pistol and cartridges used in the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 14:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Rajesh Gahlot, a 32-year-old man implicated in an attempted murder case in southwest Delhi, an official revealed on Sunday.

The arrest took place during an operation in the Dwarka area on Saturday night. Gahlot, a resident of Mitraon village in Najafgarh, has been evading authorities after allegedly discharging a firearm in the crime.

Previously labeled a 'bad character' by the Chhawla Police Station, Gahlot had managed to avoid capture until now. Police have seized a pistol and two cartridges believed to have been used during the attempted murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

