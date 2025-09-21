Closure of Allenby Terminal Raises Tensions
The Allenby passenger terminal, the only link between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan, will remain closed on Sunday. This decision follows a recent shooting incident where a driver from Jordan opened fire, killing two Israeli soldiers.
In a coordinated decision with Jordan, Israel's Airports Authority has announced the continued closure of the Allenby passenger terminal, the sole passage between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan, for this Sunday.
The terminal's shutdown follows a grave incident on September 19, when a driver delivering humanitarian aid from Jordan to Gaza opened fire, resulting in the deaths of two Israeli military personnel.
The shooting has exacerbated tensions in the region, prompting security measures and diplomatic discussions between the Israeli and Jordanian administrations.
