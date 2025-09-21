Closure of Allenby Terminal Raises Tensions

In a coordinated decision with Jordan, Israel's Airports Authority has announced the continued closure of the Allenby passenger terminal, the sole passage between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan, for this Sunday.

The terminal's shutdown follows a grave incident on September 19, when a driver delivering humanitarian aid from Jordan to Gaza opened fire, resulting in the deaths of two Israeli military personnel.

The shooting has exacerbated tensions in the region, prompting security measures and diplomatic discussions between the Israeli and Jordanian administrations.

