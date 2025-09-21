Robbery Case: Police Officers Suspended for Assault and Theft in Wayanad
A robbery case has been registered against the Vythiri police station SHO and two officers for assaulting three men and seizing Rs 3.37 lakh in Wayanad. The officers, who are now suspended, allegedly intercepted their victims for a hawala transaction. Investigations are ongoing as the accused remain at large.
- Country:
- India
A robbery case involving alleged police misconduct has emerged in Wayanad, where the Station House Officer and two policemen from Vythiri stand accused of assaulting three young men and taking Rs 3.37 lakh, suspected to be linked to hawala operations.
The accused officers, SHO Anil Kumar and Senior Civil Police Officers Abdul Shukoor and Abdul Majeed, face suspension as investigations proceed. The trio attempted to intercept three men identified as Muhammad Jinas, Sinan Pandikkad, and Sinan Cherooppa from Kondotty, Malappuram, claiming they were involved in a hawala transaction.
A complaint lodged with the Wayanad District Police Chief led to a preliminary investigation, which substantiated these claims, officials confirmed. The absconding officers are currently being pursued, with the case filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic End: Teacher's Suicide Sparks Investigation into Alleged Harassment
Jimmy Kimmel Suspension: Trump, Media Power Struggles and the Broader Impact on Free Speech
Conservative Appointment: Cleary to Lead High-Profile Investigations
Panic in Kolkata: Gym Shooting Sparks Investigation
Dramatic Detention: Two Held in Assam Rifles Ambush Investigation