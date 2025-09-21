Robbery Case: Police Officers Suspended for Assault and Theft in Wayanad

A robbery case involving alleged police misconduct has emerged in Wayanad, where the Station House Officer and two policemen from Vythiri stand accused of assaulting three young men and taking Rs 3.37 lakh, suspected to be linked to hawala operations.

The accused officers, SHO Anil Kumar and Senior Civil Police Officers Abdul Shukoor and Abdul Majeed, face suspension as investigations proceed. The trio attempted to intercept three men identified as Muhammad Jinas, Sinan Pandikkad, and Sinan Cherooppa from Kondotty, Malappuram, claiming they were involved in a hawala transaction.

A complaint lodged with the Wayanad District Police Chief led to a preliminary investigation, which substantiated these claims, officials confirmed. The absconding officers are currently being pursued, with the case filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

