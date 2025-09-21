Delhi Police Crack Down on Externment Order Violators

In a significant operation, Delhi Police detained nine individuals suspected of violating prohibitory orders in the East District, officials reported on Sunday.

Police teams coordinated across multiple stations to track offenders ignoring their externment orders, demonstrating a strengthened crackdown.

Among the arrests, Ravinder alias Dimple, a known troublemaker, was nabbed after an involved chase in Trilokpuri. Five more offenders were apprehended in Pandav Nagar. Additionally, two suspects involved with criminal activities in Pandav Nagar were caught in Shashi Garden, following confidential information, officials said. Anjali Singh, previously externed for nine months, was discovered and arrested living in Mandawali.

(With inputs from agencies.)