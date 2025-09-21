Gaza: A City Under Siege as Tensions Escalate

On Sunday, Israeli forces intensified their offensive in densely populated Gaza City, demolishing residential buildings and causing the deaths of at least 31 Palestinians, according to local health authorities. Many residents continue to flee amidst the chaos as Israeli tanks advance further into the area.

Israel's military operations, described as a move against Hamas's last stronghold in Gaza, have led to significant destruction. Medics reported the tragic deaths of a pregnant woman and her two children among the civilians killed. Efforts to evacuate surviving victims faced challenges as rescue teams combed through the rubble.

The heightened conflict has provoked international criticism, particularly from Western countries, which are considering recognizing Palestinian statehood in response to the crisis. In London, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to announce a policy shift that acknowledges Palestinian statehood, despite opposition from key allies like the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)