Gaza: A City Under Siege as Tensions Escalate
Israeli military actions in Gaza City have intensified with demolition of residential buildings, resulting in civilian casualties including children. As Israel deepens its offensive, international backlash grows. The conflict has displaced thousands and strained international relations, with Western nations signaling potential recognition of Palestinian statehood.
On Sunday, Israeli forces intensified their offensive in densely populated Gaza City, demolishing residential buildings and causing the deaths of at least 31 Palestinians, according to local health authorities. Many residents continue to flee amidst the chaos as Israeli tanks advance further into the area.
Israel's military operations, described as a move against Hamas's last stronghold in Gaza, have led to significant destruction. Medics reported the tragic deaths of a pregnant woman and her two children among the civilians killed. Efforts to evacuate surviving victims faced challenges as rescue teams combed through the rubble.
The heightened conflict has provoked international criticism, particularly from Western countries, which are considering recognizing Palestinian statehood in response to the crisis. In London, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to announce a policy shift that acknowledges Palestinian statehood, despite opposition from key allies like the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israel
- Hamas
- conflict
- military
- buildings
- casualties
- statehood
- international
- recognition
ALSO READ
Tragic Drone Strike in Bint Jbeil: Civilian Casualties Highlight Tensions
Trump's Shifting Stance on U.S. Military Assistance: A New Chapter in NATO Relations
US Lawmakers Visit China to Revive Military Dialogue
Ongoing Conflict: Israel's Military Operations in Gaza Intensify Amid Rising Tensions
Strengthening Maritime & Military Ties: Fadnavis Meets Armed Forces Leaders