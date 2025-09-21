Telecom Titans in Court: The Aircel-Maxis Saga Unfolds

A special court has renewed summons against Malaysian telecom giant Maxis and former director Augustus Ralph Marshall regarding Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for the acquisition of Aircel. The request, initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), reflects ongoing legal scrutiny over alleged FIPB decision-making lapses under former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in 2006.

The CBI is also pursuing a summons against Astro All Asia Network, another Malaysian entity implicated in this high-profile case. Despite multiple attempts since 2015, service of these summonses has faced persistent obstacles, leading to prolonged legal wrangles.

The agency initially filed charges in 2014 concerning ex-telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, but subsequent legal efforts have brought figures like Chidambaram under the spotlight. Allegations include that Chidambaram and his son received bribes linked to the Maxis associate companies, amounting to tens of lakhs, concealed under consultancy and compliance services.

(With inputs from agencies.)