NATO Convenes Over Russian Airspace Incursion

NATO's North Atlantic Council plans to convene on Tuesday, reportedly to address Russia's incursion into Estonian airspace, according to two officials familiar with the proceedings. This meeting, originally described as occurring next week, was sparked by Tallinn's claim that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonia without authorization on Friday, remaining for 12 minutes before being ordered to retreat.

Following the occurrence, Estonia requested discussions under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty, labeling the incursion as an 'unprecedentedly brazen' move. Per Article 4, NATO members consult whenever any of them perceives a threat to their territory, political independence, or security.

Russia's Defense Ministry has denied allegations that its jets breached Estonian airspace, asserting they were above neutral waters. Amid high regional tensions due to the Ukraine war, the incident occurred shortly after over 20 Russian drones penetrated Polish airspace, which led to their interception by NATO jets. Western officials indicate these actions test the alliance's readiness and determination.

