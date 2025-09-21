NATO Convenes Over Russian Airspace Incursion
NATO's North Atlantic Council is set to meet on Tuesday to address Russia's alleged breach of Estonian airspace by three MiG-31 jets. Estonia invoked Article 4 of the Washington Treaty following the incident, which Russia denies. The tensions reflect ongoing regional strife amid the Ukraine conflict.
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO's North Atlantic Council plans to convene on Tuesday, reportedly to address Russia's incursion into Estonian airspace, according to two officials familiar with the proceedings. This meeting, originally described as occurring next week, was sparked by Tallinn's claim that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonia without authorization on Friday, remaining for 12 minutes before being ordered to retreat.
Following the occurrence, Estonia requested discussions under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty, labeling the incursion as an 'unprecedentedly brazen' move. Per Article 4, NATO members consult whenever any of them perceives a threat to their territory, political independence, or security.
Russia's Defense Ministry has denied allegations that its jets breached Estonian airspace, asserting they were above neutral waters. Amid high regional tensions due to the Ukraine war, the incident occurred shortly after over 20 Russian drones penetrated Polish airspace, which led to their interception by NATO jets. Western officials indicate these actions test the alliance's readiness and determination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Russia
- Estonia
- airspace
- violation
- MiG-31
- Washington Treaty
- Article 4
- Ukraine
- east Europe
ALSO READ
Tensions Soar: Estonia Accuses Russia of Airspace Violation
Tensions Soar: UN Security Council Meeting over Airspace Violation
Tensions High as UN Security Council to Address Estonian Airspace Violation by Russian Jets
Escalating Tensions: Airspace Violations and Strikes Heighten Eastern Europe Alert
China Cracks Down on Kuaishou and Weibo for Content Violations