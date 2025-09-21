Revitalizing Arbitration: Justice Surya Kant's Call for Reform
Justice Surya Kant highlighted delays in arbitration, a process intended to offer swift resolutions to disputes, during the Delhi Arbitration Weekend. He emphasized the need for timely adjudication, integrity, and independence in arbitral proceedings to maintain confidence and align with global standards.
- Country:
- India
Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant has expressed concerns over delays in arbitration, during his address at the Delhi Arbitration Weekend. Originally meant to be a rapid alternative to litigation, arbitration is now hindered by protracted timelines and frequent adjournments.
Justice Kant stressed the importance of maintaining quality and consistency in arbitral awards, especially as India aspires to become a preferred global arbitration seat. He called for stricter timelines and institutional practices to address these issues, while emphasizing independence and integrity as critical pillars of arbitration.
The judge emphasized that while party autonomy is essential in arbitration, judicial oversight is necessary to ensure fairness and credibility, aligning with global standards of minimal judicial intervention. He urged legal practitioners and arbitrators to refrain from treating arbitration like conventional litigation to preserve its efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GST Reforms: A Boost to India's Economic Growth and Self-Reliance
India Pledges Support for Nepal's Post-Protest Reconstruction
India's Path to Prosperity: Embracing 'Sanatan' Values Amidst Global Challenges
India's Palestine Policy Under Fire Amid Global Recognition
A Day in India: From GST Reforms to Cultural Farewells