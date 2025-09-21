Imam's Clash Sparks Debate
An imam in Aligarh was injured after a clash involving verbal harassment escalated into an altercation. Local leaders demand arrests, claiming potential threats to communal harmony, while police dismiss any communal motives, attributing the incident to a roadside dispute.
- Country:
- India
An imam in a village near Aligarh sustained injuries following a clash that reportedly stemmed from ongoing verbal harassment. The incident, which saw Qari Mustaqeem, the imam of Lakhanpura mosque, being assaulted, has garnered local attention and sparked calls for justice.
Authorities have denied any communal motivations behind the altercation. Additional SP M Shekhar Pathak described it as a mere roadside skirmish that happened to involve the imam. Both involved parties have filed complaints, with police investigations currently underway.
Muslim leaders, including Mufti Mehmoodul Hasan Qasmi and Syed Abdullah, are pressing for swift action to ensure communal harmony remains intact. They allege attempts to disturb peace, demanding the swift arrest of those responsible for the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
