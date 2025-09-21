Left Menu

Knife Assault Thwarts Robbery in Delhi's Amar Colony

Three individuals, including a law student and a boxer, were injured during a robbery attempt in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony. Locals intervened, capturing two of the four assailants. The injured were treated at AIIMS. Police are investigating and searching for the remaining suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony, a robbery attempt left three individuals injured on Saturday night. Among the injured were a law student and a practicing boxer. The incident unfolded at around 10:15 PM when a police call was made reporting the crime.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemant Tiwari, four assailants targeted a resident named Mithoo near Sheetla Mata Mandir, assaulting and robbing him. Local residents bravely intervened, capturing two of the attackers. However, two others managed to flee the scene.

The suspects, including a 21-year-old man and a juvenile, have been detained. The police continue to investigate, with efforts underway to capture the remaining culprits involved in this violent altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

