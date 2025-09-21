Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Challenges Central Government's Claim on GST and Critiques BJP Policies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Central Government of wrongly taking credit for reducing GST rates, a move initiated by her state. Banerjee criticized unfulfilled central allocations, alleged mistreatment of Bengali migrants, and urged against religious and cultural divisions. She plans to continue social welfare initiatives despite financial challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:15 IST
Mamata Banerjee Challenges Central Government's Claim on GST and Critiques BJP Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Centre for claiming undue credit for the reduction of GST rates, asserting that the proposal originated from her state. This statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 'GST savings festival,' highlighting tax benefits for citizens.

Banerjee expressed her displeasure at the central government's lack of financial support, citing pending allocations of over Rs 1.92 crore for various state projects. She pledged to continue West Bengal's welfare programs, such as Lakshmir Bhandar and Krishak Bandhu, despite the financial setbacks.

Furthermore, Banerjee addressed the alleged victimization of Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states and warned against actions threatening national unity. She criticized the BJP-led central government for shifting Mahatma Gandhi's image on currency and neglecting Indian professionals affected by increased H1B visa fees in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

 France
2
Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships

Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships

 Rwanda
3
Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

 India
4
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025