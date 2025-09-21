Mamata Banerjee Challenges Central Government's Claim on GST and Critiques BJP Policies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Centre for claiming undue credit for the reduction of GST rates, asserting that the proposal originated from her state. This statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 'GST savings festival,' highlighting tax benefits for citizens.

Banerjee expressed her displeasure at the central government's lack of financial support, citing pending allocations of over Rs 1.92 crore for various state projects. She pledged to continue West Bengal's welfare programs, such as Lakshmir Bhandar and Krishak Bandhu, despite the financial setbacks.

Furthermore, Banerjee addressed the alleged victimization of Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states and warned against actions threatening national unity. She criticized the BJP-led central government for shifting Mahatma Gandhi's image on currency and neglecting Indian professionals affected by increased H1B visa fees in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)