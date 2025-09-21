Historic Diplomatic Shift: Britain, Canada, and Australia Recognize Palestinian State
In a historic move, Britain, Canada, and Australia recognized a Palestinian state amidst increasing tensions in Gaza. This decision aligns them with 140 other countries supporting a two-state solution, despite anticipated backlash from Israel and the United States. The move aims to foster peace and address humanitarian concerns.
In an unprecedented diplomatic move, Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized a Palestinian state. The announcement, influenced by the ongoing Gaza conflict, seeks to revitalize hope for a two-state solution. However, the decision is expected to stir tensions with Israel and its ally, the United States.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the move as a commitment to peace, urging for an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The shift in policy by these traditionally Israel-aligned nations reflects growing international discontent over the conflict's intensifying humanitarian toll.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas celebrated the recognition, viewing it as a pivotal step toward peaceful coexistence. While some endorse the move, others, including Israeli ministers, criticize it for allegedly rewarding terrorism. This development underscores the complex dynamics and differing perspectives on the Israeli-Palestinian issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK's Recognition of Palestinian State Sparks Israeli Controversy
Global Tensions Rise as Countries Recognize Palestinian State Amid Israeli Attacks
Progress Continues on Israel-Syria Security Deal
Diplomatic Dialogues: Israel and Syria's Path to Peace
UK Recognises Palestine: A Push for Peace Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict