Historic Diplomatic Shift: Britain, Canada, and Australia Recognize Palestinian State

In an unprecedented diplomatic move, Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized a Palestinian state. The announcement, influenced by the ongoing Gaza conflict, seeks to revitalize hope for a two-state solution. However, the decision is expected to stir tensions with Israel and its ally, the United States.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the move as a commitment to peace, urging for an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The shift in policy by these traditionally Israel-aligned nations reflects growing international discontent over the conflict's intensifying humanitarian toll.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas celebrated the recognition, viewing it as a pivotal step toward peaceful coexistence. While some endorse the move, others, including Israeli ministers, criticize it for allegedly rewarding terrorism. This development underscores the complex dynamics and differing perspectives on the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)