Left Menu

Motorcycle Theft Ring Busted in Jharkhand: 11 Stolen Bikes Recovered

Three members of a motorcycle theft gang were arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. Police recovered 11 stolen motorcycles following their capture. A Special Investigation Team was formed to tackle rising bike theft complaints, resulting in the arrests and recovery operation across Ramgarh, Bokaro, and Ranchi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 21-09-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 22:09 IST
Motorcycle Theft Ring Busted in Jharkhand: 11 Stolen Bikes Recovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jharkhand have successfully dismantled a motorcycle theft ring following the arrest of three suspects in Ramgarh district. The police operation led to the recovery of 11 stolen motorcycles.

According to Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar, multiple complaints of bike theft spurred the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address the issue.

The arrests were made during an extensive vehicle checking drive at Kedla More, leading to a breakthrough in the investigation and recovery of stolen bikes from Ramgarh, Bokaro, and Ranchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

 India
2
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global
3
India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai.

India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in...

 Global
4
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025