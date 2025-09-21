Motorcycle Theft Ring Busted in Jharkhand: 11 Stolen Bikes Recovered

Authorities in Jharkhand have successfully dismantled a motorcycle theft ring following the arrest of three suspects in Ramgarh district. The police operation led to the recovery of 11 stolen motorcycles.

According to Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar, multiple complaints of bike theft spurred the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address the issue.

The arrests were made during an extensive vehicle checking drive at Kedla More, leading to a breakthrough in the investigation and recovery of stolen bikes from Ramgarh, Bokaro, and Ranchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)