Motorcycle Theft Ring Busted in Jharkhand: 11 Stolen Bikes Recovered
Three members of a motorcycle theft gang were arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. Police recovered 11 stolen motorcycles following their capture. A Special Investigation Team was formed to tackle rising bike theft complaints, resulting in the arrests and recovery operation across Ramgarh, Bokaro, and Ranchi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 21-09-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 22:09 IST
- India
Authorities in Jharkhand have successfully dismantled a motorcycle theft ring following the arrest of three suspects in Ramgarh district. The police operation led to the recovery of 11 stolen motorcycles.
According to Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar, multiple complaints of bike theft spurred the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address the issue.
The arrests were made during an extensive vehicle checking drive at Kedla More, leading to a breakthrough in the investigation and recovery of stolen bikes from Ramgarh, Bokaro, and Ranchi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
