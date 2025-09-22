Uttarakhand Exam Leak: A Brewing Controversy

The recent alleged paper leak from the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam has stirred controversy, prompting inquiries. Investigators reported that no organised gangs are involved, while photos of questions were traced back to a specific exam center.

Police have arrested two suspects, Hakam Singh and Pankaj Gaur, accused of promising exam success for a fee. Simultaneously, social activist Bobby Panwar is under scrutiny for potentially distributing unverified exam content on social media.

Amidst these developments, the Congress party has publicly criticized the state's government led by Pushkar Singh Dhami, alleging negligence and inefficiency despite strict laws intended to curb cheating. The party vows to advocate for the state's youth against alleged misconduct by a well-entrenched 'paper leak mafia.'

(With inputs from agencies.)