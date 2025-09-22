Uttarakhand Exam Leak: A Brewing Controversy
Allegations arise over the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission's exam paper leak. Police find no organised gang involvement, yet evidence points towards some individuals. Political tensions heighten as Congress criticizes the government's inefficacy. Investigations continue to ensure justice for hopeful job seekers amidst claims of mafia operations obstructing fairness.
- Country:
- India
The recent alleged paper leak from the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam has stirred controversy, prompting inquiries. Investigators reported that no organised gangs are involved, while photos of questions were traced back to a specific exam center.
Police have arrested two suspects, Hakam Singh and Pankaj Gaur, accused of promising exam success for a fee. Simultaneously, social activist Bobby Panwar is under scrutiny for potentially distributing unverified exam content on social media.
Amidst these developments, the Congress party has publicly criticized the state's government led by Pushkar Singh Dhami, alleging negligence and inefficiency despite strict laws intended to curb cheating. The party vows to advocate for the state's youth against alleged misconduct by a well-entrenched 'paper leak mafia.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress neglected Arunachal as it has only 2 Lok Sabha seats, which caused lot of damage and left state behind in development: PM.
Arunachal got Rs 1 lakh crore from Centre in last 10 yrs, 16 times more than what it got during Congress rule: PM Modi in Itanagar.
Visited Northeast over 70 times after becoming PM, region was overlooked during Congress govt at Centre: Modi in Arunachal Pradesh.
CHP Congress Defies Government Pressure Amid Legal Battles
Congress Criticizes Modi's GST Reforms Amidst Promises of Economic Revival