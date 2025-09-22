Portugal Recognizes State of Palestine, Advocates Peace

In a significant diplomatic move, Portugal's Foreign Affairs Minister Paulo Rangel announced the country's recognition of the state of Palestine on Sunday. This decision was described as a fundamental component of Portugal's longstanding foreign policy.

Emphasizing the urgency of a ceasefire, Rangel reiterated Portugal's commitment to the two-state solution as the only viable path to peace. He unequivocally stated that Hamas should not have control in Gaza or elsewhere, and called for the release of all hostages.

Rangel also addressed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, condemning the widespread destruction and starvation. He highlighted the troubling expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank as a concerning issue that remains unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)