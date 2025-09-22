Left Menu

Fake Certificates Scandal: Arrests in Kalamassery Lab Raid

Police in Kerala have arrested two partners of EL-Even Laboratory in Kalamassery for allegedly issuing fake medical fitness certificates to job candidates. The investigation began after Dr. Ribu Sam Stephen discovered certificates had been issued in his name. Fake seals and documents were found, leading to the arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-09-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 09:56 IST
In a significant raid, police have arrested two partners of a private laboratory in Kalamassery, Kerala, following allegations of issuing fraudulent medical fitness certificates. The lab, EL-Even Laboratory, was allegedly providing fake certificates to job candidates recruited both locally and internationally, officials confirmed on Monday.

The scandal was uncovered after Dr. Ribu Sam Stephen noticed that certificates had been issued under his name, prompting a detailed investigation by a police team led by Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police Shiju PS. During the operation, authorities seized counterfeit seals and fabricated medical documents.

Investigations revealed that EL-Even Laboratory had been issuing these certificates without performing the necessary medical examinations by a registered doctor. The lab had even garnered contracts from international companies for screening workers from Kerala. Following the arrests, the suspects were remanded to judicial custody, with suspicion arising about potential fake seals of other doctors being utilized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

