DNA Evidence Links Accused in Kolkata Law College Rape Case

DNA reports from the Kolkata Police investigation provide evidence implicating Monojit ‘Mango’ Mishra in an alleged rape case involving a student at South Calcutta Law College. The chargesheet names Mishra and three others, supported by DNA tests and CCTV footage. Awaited are voice sample examination results for further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 11:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, DNA evidence has emerged as a pivotal factor in connecting Monojit 'Mango' Mishra to the alleged rape of a student at South Calcutta Law College, as stated in the chargesheet submitted by Kolkata Police.

According to police officials, the DNA results matched samples found on the victim's clothing with those of Mishra, the primary suspect. Additional evidence includes CCTV footage capturing activities on the college premises that corroborate the charges brought against him and others involved.

The police have detained Mishra, along with other suspects named in the chargesheet, pending further investigations. The report also mentions the forthcoming results of voice sample tests, which may lead to supplementary charges being filed.

