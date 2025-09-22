DNA Evidence Links Accused in Kolkata Law College Rape Case

In a significant breakthrough, DNA evidence has emerged as a pivotal factor in connecting Monojit 'Mango' Mishra to the alleged rape of a student at South Calcutta Law College, as stated in the chargesheet submitted by Kolkata Police.

According to police officials, the DNA results matched samples found on the victim's clothing with those of Mishra, the primary suspect. Additional evidence includes CCTV footage capturing activities on the college premises that corroborate the charges brought against him and others involved.

The police have detained Mishra, along with other suspects named in the chargesheet, pending further investigations. The report also mentions the forthcoming results of voice sample tests, which may lead to supplementary charges being filed.