Delhi Chief Minister Attack Case: Custody Extended
A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and his friend, Teshin, till October 6. Khimjibhai is accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during an event at her office. Teshin was also arrested after being brought from Gujarat.
A Delhi court has decided to extend the judicial custody of Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and his associate, Teshin, until October 6, following their virtual court appearance.
Khimjibhai faces allegations of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a 'Jan Sunwai' program held at her camp office in Civil Lines on August 20.
Teshin, who was reportedly arrested after being transported from Rajkot, Gujarat, is also implicated in the incident, contributing to the complex legal proceedings.
