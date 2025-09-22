Police Crack Down on Youths Praising Deceased Gangster

Police in Ghaziabad have initiated legal proceedings against a group of individuals who allegedly voiced support for Balram, a criminal shot dead by law enforcement.

Footage from the event, which occurred during Balram's funeral in Jahangirabad, showed attendees raising slogans in his support. Subsequently, officials have taken note of the video and filed a case.

According to police, Balram was a well-known gangster connected to the Anil Dujana gang, with a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head for charges ranging from murder to extortion.

(With inputs from agencies.)