Police Crack Down on Youths Praising Deceased Gangster
Authorities have taken action against individuals who were seen supporting a notorious criminal, Balram, who was killed by Ghaziabad Police. A video showed attendees at his funeral raising slogans in his favor. Police are identifying those involved and intend to make arrests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Police in Ghaziabad have initiated legal proceedings against a group of individuals who allegedly voiced support for Balram, a criminal shot dead by law enforcement.
Footage from the event, which occurred during Balram's funeral in Jahangirabad, showed attendees raising slogans in his support. Subsequently, officials have taken note of the video and filed a case.
According to police, Balram was a well-known gangster connected to the Anil Dujana gang, with a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head for charges ranging from murder to extortion.
