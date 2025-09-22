Left Menu

Deadly Prison Riot Erupts in Southern Ecuador

A violent prison riot spurred by gang conflicts in southern Ecuador resulted in 14 deaths and 14 injuries. Prisoners killed a guard, kidnapped officers, and several inmates escaped. Police chief William Calle confirmed that 13 escapees have been recaptured so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:03 IST
Deadly Prison Riot Erupts in Southern Ecuador
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

A deadly prison riot broke out in southern Ecuador on Monday, leaving 14 inmates dead and 14 others injured amid gang disputes.

Authorities reported that prisoners killed a guard and took police officers hostage, enhancing the chaos within the facility.

In the aftermath, several inmates managed to escape; however, police chief William Calle confirmed that 13 have been successfully apprehended again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

