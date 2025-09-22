Deadly Prison Riot Erupts in Southern Ecuador
A violent prison riot spurred by gang conflicts in southern Ecuador resulted in 14 deaths and 14 injuries. Prisoners killed a guard, kidnapped officers, and several inmates escaped. Police chief William Calle confirmed that 13 escapees have been recaptured so far.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:03 IST
- Country:
- Ecuador
A deadly prison riot broke out in southern Ecuador on Monday, leaving 14 inmates dead and 14 others injured amid gang disputes.
Authorities reported that prisoners killed a guard and took police officers hostage, enhancing the chaos within the facility.
In the aftermath, several inmates managed to escape; however, police chief William Calle confirmed that 13 have been successfully apprehended again.
(With inputs from agencies.)
