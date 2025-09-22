CBI Arrests Key Operative in Major Cybercrime Bust
The CBI has apprehended Neeraj, a key operative linked to a cybercrime gang initially busted in July. Neeraj is accused of managing a mule account that funneled Rs 3.81 crore. His arrest aids prosecution efforts and hopes to uncover further details.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Neeraj, a key operative of a cybercrime gang dismantled in July, according to officials on Monday.
Neeraj played a crucial role in opening a mule account under the name of Sudhir Palande, funneling Rs 3.81 crore siphoned from various cybercrime victims in a single day. This money was subsequently dispersed into various accounts the same day.
The CBI's arrest of Neeraj marks a significant step in strengthening the case and gathering new information that could lead to further apprehensions. Authorities used technical surveillance and local intelligence to locate Neeraj, who was evading arrest. A special court in Mumbai has placed him in CBI custody for interrogation.
