Tragedy Strikes Ramgarh: Fire Claims Life at Steel Plant

One worker died and four were injured in a fire at a steel plant in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. The incident happened during kiln charging, resulting in a backfire. The deceased, Netlal Thakur, died in hospital. Protests erupted, with demands for compensation and employment being voiced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:09 IST
Tragedy Strikes Ramgarh: Fire Claims Life at Steel Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire at a steel and power plant in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district resulted in the death of one worker and injuries to four others, as reported by police on Monday. The fire was reported early in the day at the Kuju police outpost, according to Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar.

The accident occurred during kiln charging and was caused by an unexpected backfire, plant officials stated. The deceased, identified as Netlal Thakur, aged 50, suffered critical injuries and died later during treatment at a hospital in Ranchi. Another worker, Abdul Ansari, remains hospitalized with serious burns.

Additional injuries were sustained by workers Anup Singh, Baldev Marandi, and Dharmendra, who were treated and released. The incident sparked local protests demanding compensation and job opportunities for the deceased's family. Officials promised financial assistance and managed to control the protest situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

