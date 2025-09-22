Left Menu

Swift Response to Screwworm Outbreak in Nuevo Leon

Mexico's government quickly tackled a case of an animal infected with the flesh-eating screwworm parasite in Nuevo Leon. Following early detection, the agriculture ministry confirmed no risk of screwworm fly emergence, as traps in the northern region reported no sightings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Mexican government has swiftly responded to a detected case of the flesh-eating screwworm parasite in Nuevo Leon. The incident involved an infected animal north of the country, close to the U.S. border.

According to a statement by Mexico's agriculture ministry, the detection of the screwworm case occurred on September 21. Officials have assured the public that there is no threat of adult screwworm flies emerging from this case due to prompt intervention.

Authorities have also confirmed that fly traps across northern Mexico have not recorded any presence of the screwworm fly, further alleviating public concern about a potential outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

