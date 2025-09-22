Swift Response to Screwworm Outbreak in Nuevo Leon

The Mexican government has swiftly responded to a detected case of the flesh-eating screwworm parasite in Nuevo Leon. The incident involved an infected animal north of the country, close to the U.S. border.

According to a statement by Mexico's agriculture ministry, the detection of the screwworm case occurred on September 21. Officials have assured the public that there is no threat of adult screwworm flies emerging from this case due to prompt intervention.

Authorities have also confirmed that fly traps across northern Mexico have not recorded any presence of the screwworm fly, further alleviating public concern about a potential outbreak.

