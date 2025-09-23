Unification Church Leader Arrest Warrant Creates Stir

An arrest warrant has been issued for Hak Ja Han, leader of the Unification Church, by a South Korean court early Tuesday. The 82-year-old is under investigation for allegedly directing church officials to bribe Kim Keon Hee, the wife of jailed former President Yoon Suk Yeol, and a conservative legislator.

The Seoul Central District Court approved the arrest, indicating concerns about Han potentially destroying evidence. The accusations have been firmly denied by Han, who is the widow of Sun Myung Moon, the church's South Korean founder.

The case has drawn significant attention due to its high-profile connections and the potential legal ramifications involving both religious and political figures in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)