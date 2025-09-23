New Zealand's Pathways to Residency: Boosting Economic Growth

The New Zealand government has announced the introduction of two novel pathways for migrants to obtain residency, a strategic move aimed at bolstering the country's economy.

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis emphasized the importance of skilled and experienced migrants in addressing workforce shortages and fostering business expansion.

The pathways cater to skilled workers, tradespeople, and technicians, requiring relevant experience and salary benchmarks. Despite positive net migration, economic challenges persist, with opposition from coalition partner New Zealand First.

(With inputs from agencies.)