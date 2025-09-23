Left Menu

New Zealand's Pathways to Residency: Boosting Economic Growth

New Zealand introduces two new pathways for migrants to gain residency to boost economic growth. Skilled and experienced migrants are expected to fill critical workforce gaps. This policy aims to help businesses expand. Despite positive net migration, New Zealand's economy struggles with negative growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 23-09-2025 03:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 03:28 IST
New Zealand's Pathways to Residency: Boosting Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The New Zealand government has announced the introduction of two novel pathways for migrants to obtain residency, a strategic move aimed at bolstering the country's economy.

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis emphasized the importance of skilled and experienced migrants in addressing workforce shortages and fostering business expansion.

The pathways cater to skilled workers, tradespeople, and technicians, requiring relevant experience and salary benchmarks. Despite positive net migration, economic challenges persist, with opposition from coalition partner New Zealand First.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

 India
2
Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

 Global
3
Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

 South Korea
4
Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025