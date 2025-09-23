Mother Found Guilty in Grim New Zealand Murder Case

A New Zealand jury on Tuesday convicted a woman of murder in a disturbing case involving her two children, whose bodies were discovered in suitcases years after their death. The defendant, Hakyung Lee, was found guilty after the jury rejected her insanity defense.

Lee fled to South Korea following the alleged murders in 2018 but was extradited back to New Zealand to face trial. Her children, Minu Jo and Yuna Jo, were found dead inside luggage at an abandoned storage facility in Auckland in 2022. Lee had stopped paying for the storage, leading to the discovery during an auction.

Justice Geoffrey Venning ordered Lee to be held in custody pending sentencing scheduled for November 26. A mandatory life sentence is expected, with parole options possibly available after ten years. This case has drawn significant media attention, highlighting a grim chapter in New Zealand's criminal history.

