Delhi's Leadership Champions Cleanliness: A Call to Combat Defacement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a campaign against defacement of property, stressing that any form of wall writing or poster pasting would not be tolerated.

In participation with 'Sewa Pakhwada', marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birth anniversary, Gupta was seen removing posters from a flyover pillar on Ring Road. She reiterated her stance against political posters, especially those bearing her own image.

Joining her was Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma, who worked alongside party members across various sections of Delhi's Ring Road. The 55-kilometer route has been divided into eight sectors, each managed by an appointed engineer to ensure regular upkeep and cleanliness.

Key BJP figures, including Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, supported the mission by participating in clean-up efforts at multiple locations, reinforcing the resolve to maintain a cleaner city environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)