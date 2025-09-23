Left Menu

Mysterious Death of Policeman Outside Minister's Residence Sparks Probe

A police constable, Jagbir Singh, stationed at Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh's residence was found dead in the guard room, sparking an investigation. Initial suspicions point to suicide, but police are exploring all possibilities. The deceased had a military background and joined the police in 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-09-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 11:56 IST
The tragic death of police constable Jagbir Singh, found lifeless at a minister's residence in Gurugram, is currently under investigation. The 49-year-old was stationed outside Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh's residence.

The incident, suspected initially as a suicide, has prompted a thorough inquiry. The authorities have already dispatched Singh's body for a post-mortem and are delving into every conceivable angle to ascertain the cause of death.

Singh, a retired Jat Regiment army officer, had been a dedicated member of the Haryana Police since 2014. His sudden death has shaken the civil lines area and left many questions unanswered, as police officers continue their investigations while the family and colleagues await closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

