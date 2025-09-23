Negligence Sparks Shakeup after Toll Plaza Tragedy

An officer in charge of a police station has been removed from duty amid alleged negligence claims, days after a toll plaza deputy manager in his jurisdiction was abducted and killed, authorities reported on Tuesday.

Deputy manager Arvind Pandey was tragically abducted and fatally stabbed, while manager Mukesh Chouhan sustained injuries during an attack by miscreants at the Chapar toll plaza along the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway on the night of September 18, according to police.

In connection with the disturbing incident, six individuals have been apprehended. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Chapar police station, Nagender Singh, was removed for alleged negligence in matters of the murder case. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar stated that Mohit Kumar has been appointed as the new SHO of Chapar police station.

