Locals Torch Truck Over Alleged Illegal Beef Transport

In Ainapur town, a truck allegedly transporting beef illegally to Telangana was set on fire by locals. The incident took place as the vehicle traveled from Kudachi to Hyderabad. Despite the arrival of fire tenders, the truck was gutted completely. Cases were filed under relevant cattle protection laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Locals in Ainapur town took matters into their own hands on Monday night when they set fire to a truck allegedly transporting beef illegally to neighboring Telangana, as reported by authorities.

The truck, which was traveling from Kudachi town in Raibag taluk to Hyderabad, was intercepted near the Siddeshwar temple. On discovery of the beef, the enraged locals resorted to torching the vehicle, police confirmed.

Fire tenders dispatched from both the Belagavi Fire Department and Ugar Sugar Factory arrived on the scene but were unable to save the truck, which was already destroyed. Authorities have registered cases citing violations of the anti-cattle slaughter law and the prevention of cruelty to animals act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

