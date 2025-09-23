Locals Torch Truck Over Alleged Illegal Beef Transport

Locals in Ainapur town took matters into their own hands on Monday night when they set fire to a truck allegedly transporting beef illegally to neighboring Telangana, as reported by authorities.

The truck, which was traveling from Kudachi town in Raibag taluk to Hyderabad, was intercepted near the Siddeshwar temple. On discovery of the beef, the enraged locals resorted to torching the vehicle, police confirmed.

Fire tenders dispatched from both the Belagavi Fire Department and Ugar Sugar Factory arrived on the scene but were unable to save the truck, which was already destroyed. Authorities have registered cases citing violations of the anti-cattle slaughter law and the prevention of cruelty to animals act.

(With inputs from agencies.)