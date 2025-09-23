Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns MP High Court's Ruling on Civil Judge Entry

The Supreme Court has overturned a Madhya Pradesh High Court ruling that mandated a three-year legal practice for civil judge eligibility. The appeal, led by Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, argued against the mandatory experience, which had stalled ongoing recruitment. The case stems from amended rules that sparked further legal disputes.

The Supreme Court has annulled a recent Madhya Pradesh High Court decision mandating a three-year practice requirement for aspiring civil judges. This overturn comes after a legal appeal by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, challenging its own division bench's ruling, which had been seen as unconstitutional and impractical.

Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey represented the high court, arguing against the previous mandate that had brought the ongoing recruitment process to a halt. The rule, initially intended to standardize eligibility for civil judge candidates, inadvertently opened a floodgate of litigation, as the high court faced pushback and further legal challenges from unselected candidates.

This judicial development follows the amendment of the Madhya Pradesh Judicial Services Rules in mid-2023, which introduced the contested three-year legal practice clause. The Supreme Court's decision effectively removes this provision, reinvigorating the recruitment process by aligning it with prior standards.

