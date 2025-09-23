Tragic Crime Unveiled: Woman's Assault and Murder Under Kismathpur Bridge
Three arrested for the rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman in Kismathpur. The incident involved kidnapping, sexual assault, and the eventual murder of the victim, discovered on September 16. The culprits were apprehended following a detailed investigation involving CCTV footage.
In a disturbing case, three individuals were apprehended for allegedly raping and murdering a 32-year-old woman in Kismathpur, police reported Tuesday.
The arrests on September 22 followed the woman's mysterious disappearance and tragic death, revealed by local police investigations revealing harrowing details.
Police utilized surveillance technology to track the alleged perpetrators, leading to their consequential detention.
