Massive Liquor Bust: 943 Cartons Seized in Punjab-Gujarat Smuggling Operation
Police in Hanumangarh district seized liquor worth Rs 2 crore, allegedly smuggled from Punjab to Gujarat. The alcohol was hidden under paddy straw in a truck. Two men were arrested during the operation, which yielded 943 cartons of various brands including Royal Stag and Royal Challenge.
In a major crackdown on smuggling activities, Hanumangarh district police have seized liquor valued at Rs 2 crore. The alcohol, allegedly smuggled from Punjab to Gujarat, was concealed under paddy straw in a trailer truck, police officials reported.
The operation was executed by the Pilibanga Police Station team, which intercepted the truck near the Jakharwali rest area on the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway. This successful raid followed a precise tip-off, according to Superintendent of Police Harishankar.
Upon inspection, authorities uncovered 943 cartons containing 11,316 bottles of liquor from brands such as Royal Stag and Royal Challenge. Two suspects, Kesharam Jat and Bankaram Jat, have been arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt, police confirmed.
