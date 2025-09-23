Left Menu

Massive Liquor Bust: 943 Cartons Seized in Punjab-Gujarat Smuggling Operation

Police in Hanumangarh district seized liquor worth Rs 2 crore, allegedly smuggled from Punjab to Gujarat. The alcohol was hidden under paddy straw in a truck. Two men were arrested during the operation, which yielded 943 cartons of various brands including Royal Stag and Royal Challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:30 IST
Massive Liquor Bust: 943 Cartons Seized in Punjab-Gujarat Smuggling Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown on smuggling activities, Hanumangarh district police have seized liquor valued at Rs 2 crore. The alcohol, allegedly smuggled from Punjab to Gujarat, was concealed under paddy straw in a trailer truck, police officials reported.

The operation was executed by the Pilibanga Police Station team, which intercepted the truck near the Jakharwali rest area on the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway. This successful raid followed a precise tip-off, according to Superintendent of Police Harishankar.

Upon inspection, authorities uncovered 943 cartons containing 11,316 bottles of liquor from brands such as Royal Stag and Royal Challenge. Two suspects, Kesharam Jat and Bankaram Jat, have been arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Antifa Crackdown: A Legal and Constitutional Dilemma

Trump's Antifa Crackdown: A Legal and Constitutional Dilemma

 Global
2
Smooth Sailing: Punjab's Paddy Procurement Promise

Smooth Sailing: Punjab's Paddy Procurement Promise

 India
3
Maharashtra's Cab Fare Uproar: Drivers Implement New Rates Independently

Maharashtra's Cab Fare Uproar: Drivers Implement New Rates Independently

 India
4
Tragic End to a Young Dreamer: Radhika Solanki's Story

Tragic End to a Young Dreamer: Radhika Solanki's Story

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025