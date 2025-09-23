Tragic Crime in Kismathpur: A Shocking Account
Three men were arrested for the kidnap, rape, and murder of a 32-year-old woman in Kismathpur. The crime unfolded on September 14, and her body was discovered days later near bushes. The arrests were made based on investigations involving CCTV footage and were announced by the local police.
In a disturbing crime in Kismathpur, three men have been apprehended for their involvement in the alleged rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman. This gruesome act occurred on September 14, with the arrests made on September 22, according to a statement from the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.
The woman's disappearance was reported after locals found her body in the bushes. A detailed investigation revealed that a man had encountered her while intoxicated, lured her with food and drink, before sexually assaulting her. He abandoned her, after which two other men allegedly committed further crimes against the victim.
The police successfully examined CCTV footage to trace and arrest the suspects involved in this heinous act. The case is ongoing, shedding light on issues of safety and crime in the region.
