Poland Reopens Borders with Belarus Amid Tensions
Poland will reopen its border with Belarus, effective from midnight Wednesday to Thursday, as announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The borders were previously closed due to military exercises led by Russia in Belarus. This decision marks a shift amid ongoing regional tensions.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the reopening of border crossings between Poland and Belarus. This change is set to take effect from midnight, spanning Wednesday to Thursday.
The closure of the border occurred earlier this month, prompted by Russian-led military operations within Belarusian territory.
The move to reopen the borders represents a significant development in regional relations, as tensions continue to evolve on the geopolitical landscape.
