Drug Peddlers Caught with Brown Sugar Haul in East Singhbhum

In a significant anti-drug operation, the police in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district successfully apprehended four alleged drug peddlers.

The accused were found in possession of brown sugar, estimated at Rs 50,000 in value, following a proactive chase on NH-49.

The operation was facilitated by a valuable tip-off, leading to the suspects' capture by Baharagora police jurisdiction. The suspects now face charges under the NDPS Act and are held in judicial custody.

