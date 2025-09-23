Left Menu

Drug Peddlers Caught with Brown Sugar Haul in East Singhbhum

Police in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district arrested four individuals in possession of brown sugar worth Rs 50,000. The arrests followed a chase on NH-49 based on a tip-off. The suspects, all local residents, were carrying the drugs in motorcycles, leading to their legal detention under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:27 IST
Drug Peddlers Caught with Brown Sugar Haul in East Singhbhum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant anti-drug operation, the police in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district successfully apprehended four alleged drug peddlers.

The accused were found in possession of brown sugar, estimated at Rs 50,000 in value, following a proactive chase on NH-49.

The operation was facilitated by a valuable tip-off, leading to the suspects' capture by Baharagora police jurisdiction. The suspects now face charges under the NDPS Act and are held in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Faces of Resilience: A Visual Call to Action Against Terrorism

Faces of Resilience: A Visual Call to Action Against Terrorism

 Switzerland
2
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Gangrape Conviction

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Gangrape Conviction

 India
3
Trump Commits Support to Argentina, Rules Out Bailout

Trump Commits Support to Argentina, Rules Out Bailout

 Global
4
Massive Traffic Snarl on NH 143: A 24-Hour Ordeal

Massive Traffic Snarl on NH 143: A 24-Hour Ordeal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025