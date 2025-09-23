Tripura's Vigil: Curbing Infiltration and Border Crimes
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that 3,518 foreign nationals, primarily from Bangladesh, have been arrested since 2022 for illegal entry. The state has established special task forces in all districts to prevent infiltration and monitor potential terrorist activities, drug smuggling, and international crime.
In a critical move to address border security, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha declared that 3,518 foreign nationals, predominantly Bangladeshis, have been apprehended since 2022 for illegal entry into the state.
Responding to a notice by Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma, Saha affirmed the establishment of special task forces across all districts, following the Centre's directives, to combat infiltration and oversee any suspicious activity.
These task forces are specifically designed not only to halt infiltration but also to closely monitor potential terrorist activities, drug smuggling, and international crimes. A state-level task force, led by a senior police officer, has been formed to oversee border-related issues comprehensively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
