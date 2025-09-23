Left Menu

Tripura's Vigil: Curbing Infiltration and Border Crimes

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that 3,518 foreign nationals, primarily from Bangladesh, have been arrested since 2022 for illegal entry. The state has established special task forces in all districts to prevent infiltration and monitor potential terrorist activities, drug smuggling, and international crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:42 IST
Tripura's Vigil: Curbing Infiltration and Border Crimes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical move to address border security, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha declared that 3,518 foreign nationals, predominantly Bangladeshis, have been apprehended since 2022 for illegal entry into the state.

Responding to a notice by Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma, Saha affirmed the establishment of special task forces across all districts, following the Centre's directives, to combat infiltration and oversee any suspicious activity.

These task forces are specifically designed not only to halt infiltration but also to closely monitor potential terrorist activities, drug smuggling, and international crimes. A state-level task force, led by a senior police officer, has been formed to oversee border-related issues comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Odisha: Non-Confidence Motion Sparks Uproar

Political Turmoil in Odisha: Non-Confidence Motion Sparks Uproar

 India
2
Jan Suraaj Party Accuses Nitish Kumar Government of Reckless Freebies Before Elections

Jan Suraaj Party Accuses Nitish Kumar Government of Reckless Freebies Before...

 India
3
Eli Lilly's Billion-Dollar Bet on Orforglipron Production

Eli Lilly's Billion-Dollar Bet on Orforglipron Production

 Global
4
EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: A Sneak Peek into a Rs 504-Crore Venture

EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: A Sneak Peek into a Rs 504-Crore Venture

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025