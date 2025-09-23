Left Menu

NATO Pledges Firm Response to Russian Airspace Violations

NATO warns Russia against repeated airspace violations as tensions escalate. Estonian and Polish airspace incidents prompt NATO defense measures, reinforcing the alliance's resolve. The North Atlantic Council convenes following Article 4 invocation, emphasizing NATO's defensive yet vigilant posture against potential threats.

NATO issued a stern warning to Russia on Tuesday, pledging the use of "all necessary military and non-military tools" to protect itself amid growing tensions over airspace violations. Accusing Moscow of "increasingly irresponsible behaviour," NATO condemned the recent incursions involving Russian fighter jets and drones into Estonian and Polish skies.

The North Atlantic Council convened after Estonia invoked Article 4 of NATO's founding treaty in response to these provocations. The alliance has since reinforced its defense along Europe's eastern flank, underscoring its readiness to counter any threats. Despite the breaches, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the alliance's capacity to make decisive responses if needed.

Russia, however, dismissed Estonia's claims as unfounded and accused the country of exacerbating East-West tensions. Meanwhile, NATO remains resolute in supporting Ukraine against Russia's ongoing aggression, vowing not to be deterred in its commitment to collective defense and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

