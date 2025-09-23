Global Leadership Challenge: UN's Call for Peace and Unity

On Tuesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged global leaders to prioritize peace and cooperation over conflict and self-interest. During the General Assembly's annual session, Guterres highlighted the importance of choosing diplomacy over war and expressed concerns about global conflicts exacerbating poverty and suffering.

Drawing particular attention to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Guterres condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, stating the destruction is unparalleled during his tenure. He reiterated the International Court of Justice's ruling demanding the protection of Palestinian civilians, stressing the immediate implementation of the court's measures.

The assembly also featured discussions on the financial struggles faced by the UN due to funding cuts. Leaders, including US President Donald Trump, echoed varied national interests, while emphasizing the growing international support for a Palestinian state amid the intensifying geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)