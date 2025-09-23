Chhattisgarh Bureaucrat's Properties Seized in Landmark EOW Action

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chhattisgarh police has seized 16 properties valued at Rs 8 crore from Saumya Chaurasia, a State Administrative Service officer. She is accused of accumulating assets disproportionate to her declared income, according to an official statement.

Chaurasia, who was associated with the Chief Minister's Office during the Congress governance under CM Bhupesh Baghel, is at the center of this unprecedented action against a civil servant in the state. Investigations identify approximately 45 properties worth Rs 47 crore acquired through illicit means.

In light of the probe, many properties were initially seized by the Enforcement Directorate as part of an investigation into a related money laundering case tied to a coal levy scam. Chaurasia remains a key figure in ongoing corruption inquiries and legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)