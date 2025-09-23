Left Menu

Border Dynamics: Israel Shutters West Bank-Jordan Crossing Amid Tensions

Israel will temporarily close the Allenby crossing between the West Bank and Jordan, after reopening it following an incident where two Israeli soldiers were killed. This closure affects Palestinian travel and trade. The decision coincides with political reactions to international recognition of a Palestinian state.

23-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Israel has decided to close the Allenby crossing indefinitely between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan. This closure follows closely on the heels of a tragic shooting that resulted in the death of two Israeli soldiers, just days after the crossing was reopened.

The Allenby crossing is a crucial passage for Palestinians in the West Bank traveling abroad and for commerce between Jordan and the West Bank. Despite numerous inquiries, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to comment, with the military directing questions to his office amid a national holiday.

This development occurs as several countries, including France and Britain, recognize a Palestinian state, prompting speculation within Netanyahu's coalition about potential annexation of the West Bank. The crossing's reopening and subsequent closure highlight the region's ongoing volatility and complex political landscape.

