Border Dynamics: Israel Shutters West Bank-Jordan Crossing Amid Tensions

In a significant move, Israel has decided to close the Allenby crossing indefinitely between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan. This closure follows closely on the heels of a tragic shooting that resulted in the death of two Israeli soldiers, just days after the crossing was reopened.

The Allenby crossing is a crucial passage for Palestinians in the West Bank traveling abroad and for commerce between Jordan and the West Bank. Despite numerous inquiries, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to comment, with the military directing questions to his office amid a national holiday.

This development occurs as several countries, including France and Britain, recognize a Palestinian state, prompting speculation within Netanyahu's coalition about potential annexation of the West Bank. The crossing's reopening and subsequent closure highlight the region's ongoing volatility and complex political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)